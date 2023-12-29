Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 41.8% in December

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USA opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 671,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.