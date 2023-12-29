Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 41.8% in December

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:USA opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $7.04.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.