Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Decreases By 42.7%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NCAUF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Newcore Gold
