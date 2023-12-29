Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Declines By 41.4%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Luokung Technology Stock Performance

Shares of LKCO stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Luokung Technology has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Institutional Trading of Luokung Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

