Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Drops By 42.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $45.07 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

