First Personal Financial Services Sells 681 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCX opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

