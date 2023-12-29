First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

