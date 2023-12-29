First Personal Financial Services Buys 6,306 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $36.74 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

