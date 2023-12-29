First Personal Financial Services Sells 252 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

SUSA stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

