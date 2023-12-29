First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,910,000 after buying an additional 310,191 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,961,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,109,000 after buying an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RY opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

