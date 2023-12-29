First Personal Financial Services Sells 406 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $44,842,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

