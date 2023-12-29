First Personal Financial Services Lowers Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $94.67 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

