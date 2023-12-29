First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

HAE opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

