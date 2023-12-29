Clarke (TSE:CKI) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.28

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.28 and last traded at C$14.28, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.77.

Clarke Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Clarke had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of C$19.19 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarke

About Clarke

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,530.00. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $400,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.