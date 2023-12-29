Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 2500000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Gunsynd Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £998,640.00, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.
Gunsynd Company Profile
Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gunsynd
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.