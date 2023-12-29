Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 3.1%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 1,756,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,714,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Matterport Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

