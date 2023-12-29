OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading 5.9% Higher

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.74. 94,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 123,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Several research firms have commented on OPAL. Scotiabank started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.51.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $977.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 51.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

