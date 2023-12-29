BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.33

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEWGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 21050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

BeWhere Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Insider Activity

In other BeWhere news, insider BeWhere Holdings Inc. acquired 344,500 shares of BeWhere stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,680.00. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

BeWhere Company Profile

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

