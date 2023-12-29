Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 4.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 3,014,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,535,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Geron Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. Research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Geron by 46.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $31,491,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Geron by 4,315.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth $15,416,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

