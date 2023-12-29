EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 21,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 66,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
EVE Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.53.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
