EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 21,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 66,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

EVE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.53.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EVE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

