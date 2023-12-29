Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 601,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,142,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.74 million. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

