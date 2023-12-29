Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,065,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 636,749 shares.The stock last traded at $0.69 and had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

