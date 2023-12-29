JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,465,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the previous session’s volume of 280,821 shares.The stock last traded at $46.84 and had previously closed at $46.62.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.
