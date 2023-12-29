First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

