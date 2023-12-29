First Personal Financial Services Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.8% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

