First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

