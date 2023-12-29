First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,318 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 115,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $95.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

