First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,318 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 115,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $95.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.