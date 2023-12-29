First Personal Financial Services Has $10.84 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 2.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Nucor were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Nucor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Nucor by 46.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor Stock Down 1.2 %

Nucor stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

