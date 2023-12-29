iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.60

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 176094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

