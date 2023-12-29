iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.60

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 176094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
