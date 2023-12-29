Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Cascadero Copper

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

