JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.61

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 120833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.