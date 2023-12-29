Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

