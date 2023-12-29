Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 14670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QST shares. ATB Capital set a C$1.10 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QST

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of C$1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0100295 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.