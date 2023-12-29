Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $298.79

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $298.79 and last traded at $297.34, with a volume of 377707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.76. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

