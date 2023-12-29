Lisa Feng Sells 7,500 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACM Research Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 399,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,857,000 after buying an additional 201,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.