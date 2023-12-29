N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.05

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.05 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 41164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of £71.81 million, a P/E ratio of -126.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.77.

In related news, insider David Alliance of Manchester acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,071.16). 96.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

