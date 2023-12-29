N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.05

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.05 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 41164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BWNG
N Brown Group Stock Down 11.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Alliance of Manchester acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,071.16). 96.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
N Brown Group Company Profile
N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than N Brown Group
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.