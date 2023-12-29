Samantha Prout Sells 7,659 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

