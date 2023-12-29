Lior Golan Sells 30,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,690,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taboola.com alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,736.24.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taboola.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $58,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.