Richard C. Vaughan Sells 12,000 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $6.11 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

MBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

