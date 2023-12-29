CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in December

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) by 179.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.67% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPC stock opened at 21.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is 21.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 12 month low of 20.68 and a 12 month high of 22.14.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.7651 per share. This is an increase from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

