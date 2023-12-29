Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Up 795.0% in December

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,900 shares, an increase of 795.0% from the November 30th total of 96,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Down 1.4 %

CBD opened at $0.76 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $971.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

