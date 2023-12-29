Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Up 795.0% in December

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,900 shares, an increase of 795.0% from the November 30th total of 96,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Down 1.4 %
CBD opened at $0.76 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $971.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.