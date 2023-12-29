Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Increases By 1,090.0%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 1,090.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGAPY

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.