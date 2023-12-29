Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 828.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of GAINN opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

