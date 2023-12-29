Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Expands By 850.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 133.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMY opened at $12.13 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

