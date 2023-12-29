T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 1,168.4% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

T&D Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDHOY opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. T&D has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $9.31.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

