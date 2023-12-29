Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Up 945.7% in December

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,578,000 shares, an increase of 945.7% from the November 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of GBTC stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.