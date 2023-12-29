Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Up 945.7% in December

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,578,000 shares, an increase of 945.7% from the November 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

