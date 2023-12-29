Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 958.3%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 958.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

