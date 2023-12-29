Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 1,367.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFM stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $645.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

