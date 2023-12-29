Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,357.1% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 71.01% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

