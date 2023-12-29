Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,383.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
RNMBY stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.
Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
