Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAUHY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Straumann from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Straumann Stock Performance

About Straumann

SAUHY opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Straumann has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $16.99.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

